Singapore Pools to resume lottery draws with live audience

After a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Singapore Pools has announced it will resume lottery draws with live audiences from May 5.

Singapore.- Singapore Pools has announced that it will hold its first draw with a live audience in over two years at the Singapore Pools Building on May 5. Participants do not need to verify their vaccination status or complete the SafeEntry check. However, they must wear masks indoors at all times, as required by existing safety management measures.

Meanwhile, the Singapore Turf Club has reopened to live spectators after two years of holding races behind closed doors due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Parts of the club were temporarily converted into Covid-19 recovery facilities.

Singapore has lifted most of its restrictions on vaccinated travellers, and visitors can now enter without quarantine or testing on arrival.

Singapore Pools, which is the only operator legally allowed to run lotteries in Singapore, said: “All lottery draws are conducted according to strict security guidelines and procedures, in the presence of an independent public accounting firm from start to end.”

Singapore parliament passes new gambling legislation

The Singapore parliament has approved the Gambling Regulatory Authority of Singapore Bill and the Gambling Control Bill. The former will create the Gambling Regulatory Authority (GRA) as a single regulator for all forms of gambling. Singapore hopes the new regulator will be in place for mid-year.

The second bill will make it a criminal offence for under-aged individuals to gamble, “regardless whether with legal or unlawful operators” and for under-aged individuals to enter gambling areas, “except where entry checks are not required”.