Sands China to revamp Iec Long Firecracker Factory area

Sands China plans to add more cultural and tourism elements to the site in Taipa.

Macau.- Sands China will invest in work on the historic Iec Long Firecracker Factory and adjacent areas in Taipa in line with the city’s cultural rejuvenation initiative. The government already completed some work on the heritage site in late 2022.

During a press briefing, director of the Cultural Affairs Bureau Leong Wai Man said Sands China will introduce an augmented reality (AR) experience on the factory’s history, along with the addition of food and beverage outlets. Sands China president Wilfred Wong Ying Wai confirmed the AR project is in the design phase, with a launch planned in the first half of 2024.

The casino operator will also introduce art installations and decorative elements in the nearby Taipa Houses area and performance programmes at the Taipa Houses and the Cultural Centre of Macau. Sands China will also contribute to the revitalisation of Patio da Eterna Felicidade, an ancient Chinese-style courtyard undergoing government-led renovations.

