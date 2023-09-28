Sands China team members complete advanced responsible gaming training

The casino operator has been providing this supplementary training since 2013.

The company’s annual programme is designed to support the Macau government’s responsible gaming initiatives.

Macau.- A group of more than 60 staff from Sands China completed the company’s annual advanced responsible gaming training programme at The Venetian Macao on September 19 and 20.

According to the company, this initiative aims to augment understanding of responsible gaming principles while aligning with the Macau government’s “Seeking Help for Winning the Future” campaign dedicated to responsible gaming. Referred to as Responsible Gaming Ambassadors, team members gain insights into issues related to problem gambling and the significance of responsible gaming.

The casino operator has been providing this supplementary training since 2013. The programme is curated and presented by Professor Bo J. Bernhard, Vice President of UNLV’s Office of Economic Development. Professor Davis Fong, the director of the Institute for the Study of Commercial Gaming, explained the application of responsible gaming principles within the Macau context.

Additionally, a team of senior counsellors from the Sheng Kung Hui Gambling Counseling and Family Wellness Centre and their 24-Hour Gambling Counselling Hotline shared practical knowledge.

