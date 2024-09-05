Sands China signs MoU with Agoda to promote Macau tourism

They will create customised products aimed at high-value international guests.

Macau.- Sands China has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the digital travel platform Agoda with the intention of promoting leisure and business travel to Macau. The companies will aim to attract more international visitors by launching joint marketing campaigns and creating customised products.

Macau received nearly 19.75 million visitors in the first seven months of the year. The figure was up by 37.1 per cent compared to the same period last year. Sands China operates five integrated resorts in Macau, including the Venetian Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Londoner Macao, and Four Seasons Macao.

Andrew Smith, senior vice president of Supply at Agoda, said, “At Agoda, our goal is to simplify travel booking and enhance convenience for our users. With just a click of a button, travellers can access everything they need from accommodations and flights; to food and beverage options; and activities.

“We are excited that, through this partnership, we can provide visitors to Sands China’s properties the opportunity to experience the unique attractions of Macao and see the world for less.”

Kris Kaminsky, senior vice president of hotel operations, Sands China, added: “We are thrilled to have cemented this meaningful agreement with Agoda. As a leader in our industry, we believe with this partnership with Agoda we can make a positive impact on Macao’s tourism economy and further demonstrate Sands China’s commitment to supporting the various tourism initiatives and increasing diversification of visitor source markets.”