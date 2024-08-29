Sands China contributes 24.5% of Macau GGR in Q2, analysts say

According to Deutsche Bank, the casino operator continues to lead GGR market share.

Macau.- Deutsche Bank has reported that Sands China contributed 24.5 per cent of Macau’s GGR in the second quarter of the year. The proportion was down 2.73 percentage points, but VIP market share increased from 14.2 per cent to 21.1 per cent sequentially.

Sands China was followed by Galaxy Entertainment Group which contributed 19.1 per cent of GGR. The company’s market share rose compared to both the previous quarter and last year. It had an 18.8 per cent share in the mass segment and 21.1 per cent in the VIP segment.

MGM China’s share was 16.1 per cent. Melco Resorts & Entertainment followed with 14.9 per cent while Wynn Macau and SJM Holdings each held a 12.7 per cent share.

According to analysts, total industry GGR in the second quarter of the year was up 24 per cent in year-on-year terms. Mass GGR was up 29 per cent while VIP GGR declined by 3 per cent. Cumulatively, Macau’s GGR for the half of 2024 was MOP113.8bn (US$14.20bn), up 41.9 per cent year-on-year but 23.9 per cent below the same period in 2019.