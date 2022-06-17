Sands China offers new hybrid MICE broadcast facility at the Londoner

The company says the facility offers professional broadcast quality live-streaming capability and hologram functionality.

Macau.- Sands China has announced that The Londoner now offers a new hybrid MICE broadcast facility that enables meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions events to take place in-person and online, at the same time. According to the casino operator, the facility was conceived as a modern space capable of live streaming with professional broadcast quality and hologram functionality.

Sands China continues to work on creating new and innovative experiences at The Londoner Macao in anticipation of the arrival of more tourists in the coming months in line with the relaxation of Covid-19 measures.

A few weeks ago, Wilfred Wong, president of Sands China, also said The Londoner could open its 6,000-capacity multipurpose arena in the coming months. The opening of the arena will depend on how the Covid-19 restrictions in mainland China evolve and if the number of visitors to Macau continues to grow.

Phase I of the revamped and renamed Cotai casino resort was inaugurated in February 2021 with the resort’s Crystal Palace, inspired by the concept of the Victorian structure at London’s Great Exhibition of 1851

The Londoner casino has a capacity for up to 450 tables and 2,000 slot machines. Rob Goldstein, Las Vegas Sands’ chairman and CEO, said it could reach the same level of revenue as The Venetian.

Sands China plans to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050

At Global Exhibitions Day 2022, Sands China announced plans to reduce its carbon emissions from its 2018 baseline by 17.5 per cent by 2025. It aims to reach net-zero emissions by 2050 in line with Macau’s Second Five-Year Plan for Economic and Social Development for the 2021-2025 period.

Macau’s five-year plan was released last year to promote the acceleration of economic diversification and cooperation with other regions given the severe impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on Macau’s economic structure. Ho Iat Seng, Macau’s chief executive, had said he expects Macau to become “carbon neutral” before 2060.