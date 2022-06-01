The Londoner could open 6,000-seat arena in H2

The president of Sands China, Wilfred Wong, says the multi-purpose Londoner Arena could be opened depending on visitor numbers in the city.

Macau.- The Londoner could open its 6,000-capacity multipurpose arena in the coming months, according to Wilfred Wong, president of Sands China. The opening of the arena will depend on how the Covid-19 restrictions in mainland China evolve and if the number of visitors to Macau continues to grow.

Wong said there would be a ceremony to celebrate the complete opening of a complex that has been inaugurated in stages. Phase I of the revamped and renamed Cotai casino resort was inaugurated in February 2021 with the resort’s Crystal Palace, inspired by the concept of the Victorian structure at London’s Great Exhibition of 1851

The Londoner casino has a capacity for up to 450 tables and 2,000 slot machines. Rob Goldstein, Las Vegas Sands’ chairman and CEO, said it could reach the same level of revenue as The Venetian.

Wong said revenue in May continued to be affected by new Covid-19 cases in mainland China, which led to a decrease in tourist arrivals. However, he was optimistic about the coming months and said the situation could improve during the summer holidays, depending on how restrictive the mainland government will be on travel.

Sands China posts net loss of US$336m for Q1

Sands China Ltd has reported a net loss of -US$336m for the first quarter. It reported an adjusted real estate EBITDA loss of -US$11m for Q1 compared with a positive US$100m in the first quarter of 2021.

Total net income declined to US$547m. Net revenue from Singapore’s Marina Bay Sands fell to US$399m, down from US$426m in the first quarter of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA for the property was US$121m, compared to US$144m in the same period in 2021.