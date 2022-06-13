Macau to reduce quarantine requirements from June 15

Authorities will allow the entry of non-resident employees and their families from June 24.

The quarantine period will be reduced to ten days plus seven days of self-monitoring, from Wednesday.

Macau.- Authorities have announced a further relaxation of Covid-19 countermeasures from Wednesday (June 15). The quarantine requirement for visitors to Macau will be reduced to ten days plus seven days of self-monitoring. Covid-19 tests will be conducted on the 11th, 12th, 14th, 16th, and 17th days after entry.

The announcement comes after Macau said it would allow entry of non-resident employees and their families from all countries from June 24.

China remains the only country with a largely quarantine-free travel bubble with Macau. Those wishing to enter Macau from mainland China’s Guangdong province can do so if they present a negative Covid-19 test issued within the past seven days.