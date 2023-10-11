Resorts World Cruises adds routes to Vietnam and the Philippines

Resorts World Cruises has added the destinations to its five-night cruises from Hong Kong.

Hong Kong.- Resorts World Cruises, the company launched by Genting Hong Kong founder Lim Kok Thay last April. has announced the addition of Vietnam and the Philippines as new destinations for its Resorts World One five-night cruises from Hong Kong. The company is to replace its current Okinawa cruise with two options: a Nha Trang–Danang cruise and a Boracay-Manila cruise.

Group president Michael Goh said: “Resorts World Cruises is delighted to expand its five-night cruises beyond Okinawa, providing new destinations with more choices for our guests that include Vietnam and the Philippines.

“Our five-night cruises from Hong Kong aboard the Resorts World One offer travellers an alternative leisure and travel option that is convenient and comfortable to visit multiple destinations within a country. The inclusion of these new destinations will help cast a wider net to rejuvenate the cruise tourism industry across the region.”