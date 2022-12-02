Queensland race clubs sign new partnership with TAB

The deal covers major race day activations and new media content for the TAB App.

Australia.- TAB has announced a new five-year partnership with four Queensland race clubs covering television and radio assets. TAB will be the official wagering partner of the Gold Coast Turf Club, the Sunshine Coast Turf Club, the Ipswich Turf Club and the Toowoomba Turf Club.

The partnership will include major race day activations, new media content via the TAB App and coverage of the race clubs via Sky Racing and Radio TAB. Accordig to TAB, the deal will be pivotal to the growth of racing in Queensland.

Tabcorp’s chief customer officer Jenni Barnett said: “These are more than wagering sponsorships, they’re genuine partnerships to use our entire ecosystem to grow each club. From creating activations that attract people to the track to using our media network to promote each club.

“TAB is the only company that offers a digital, retail, television and radio broadcast capability to assist each club to innovate and grow. We’re really excited with what we can achieve in each community.”

“This is an opportunity for us to help grow Queensland’s richest race day in Magic Millions, innovate night racing and partner with the clubs as they host more Saturday metropolitan race meetings.”

Gold Coast Turf Club chairman Brett Cook said: “Once again the collaboration between each of the four Clubs has enabled the best outcomes for all involved and can only enhance programming, night racing strategies and media opportunities in the future.”

