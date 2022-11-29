Broadcasters reject Tabcorp calls for restrictions on daytime gambling ads

Tabcorp is phasing out advertising for its gambling products between the hours of 6.30am and 8.30pm.

Tabcorp is phasing out its own gambling advertising during peak hours.

Australia.- Tabcorp has announced it will phase out advertising of its gambling products between 6.30am and 8.30pm, and it’s calling for mandatory restrictions during those hours. That hasn’t gone down well with broadcasters, who fear a drop in revenue.

Tabcorp said: “Australian families and children should be able to watch live sport and television without being bombarded by gambling advertising.

“Advertising betting products and brands online and on social media is a growing concern. It is largely beyond the reach of any one state or territory, and there should be a nationally consistent framework to regulate it.”

Broadcasters and gambling companies have come under scrutiny as the new Labour government considers further restrictions on gambling advertising. But media companies have rejected Tabcorp’s proposal in submissions to a parliamentary inquiry.

Commercial Radio and Audio (CRA) says it thinks commercial radio’s code of conduct is strict enough and that further advertising restrictions could limit the industry’s ability to deliver local and national news. Free TV, the industry body that represents the dree-to-air TV networks also noted that broadcasters are strictly regulated by a code of conduct.

