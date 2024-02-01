Number of non-resident Macau workers rises to 176,661

The number has recovered to 90 per cent of pre-pandemic levels.

Macau.- The Labour Affairs Bureau has reported that the number of non-resident workers, known as blue card holders, had risen to 176,661 by the end of December 2023. That’s 90 per cent of the number in December 2019, before the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. The city recorded 21,749 new non-resident workers in 2023.

Blue card holders from mainland China, the largest migrant community, numbered 121,031, close to the December 2019 figure of 122,354. Filipinos continue to be the largest non-Chinese community, with 28,795 non-resident workers (85 per cent of pre-pandemic levels). Vietnamese workers totalled 7,790, approximately half of the late 2019 figure.

The hospitality and restaurant sector has 49,387 non-resident workers and the construction industry 30,209.

See also: Macau gaming employees seek professional advancement, survey reveals