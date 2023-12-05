Macau gaming employees seek professional advancement, survey reveals

A recent study reveals that nearly two-thirds of Macau’s casino workers aspire to more qualifications.

Macau.- A survey conducted by the Macao Association of Young Employees in the Gaming Industry has revealed that nearly two-thirds of Macau’s gaming employees have an interest in professional qualification and licensing. The survey involved 519 casino employees across diverse departments and ranks.

Of the affirmative respondents, 97 per cent were eager to acquire the requisite credentials for advancing in their respective professional trajectories. Of the others, nearly 78 per cent expressed reservations rather than explicitly negative opinions. The hesitancy was attributed to various factors, including a perceived lack of understanding, an absence of information and ambiguous interpretations.

Siu Lam Carlos, a professor from Macao Polytechnic University who led the survey, recommended that gaming enterprises reinforce internal training to facilitate learning among employees, encouraging the exchange of experiences and the acquisition of contextualised knowledge within the industry.

The Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) recently reported the number of people employed in the Macau’s gaming sector fell 3.1 per cent sequentially to 68,800 between August and October. For the same period, the DSEC reported that gross domestic product (GDP) was up 116.1 per cent year-on-year. The growth was mainly driven by a 781.4 per cent rise in gaming-related exports.