Number of non-resident Macau workers rises to 174,382

The number of non-resident workers increased for the ninth consecutive month in October.

Macau.- The Labour Affairs Bureau has reported that the number of non-resident workers, commonly referred to as blue card holders, rose to 174,382 in October. The number rose for the ninth consecutive month to reach its highest since February 2021. In January the non-resident worker count was at its lowest since 2014.

Some 68.8 per cent of foreign workers are from mainland China. Filipinos are the next largest group, with 28,084 blue card holders, an increase of 3,825 since January. The hospitality and restaurant sector has hired more than 10,833 non-resident workers since January and the construction industry 4,014. Domestic worker saw an increase of 2,274.

According to recent data, the city’s active population has decreased by 11.3 per cent since December 2019, with nearly 45,000 non-residents leaving the city due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC), the number of people employed in the Macau’s gaming sector fell 3.1 per cent sequentially to 68,800 between August and October. For the same period, the DSEC reported that gross domestic product (GDP) was up 116.1 per cent year-on-year. The growth was mainly driven by a 781.4 per cent rise in gaming-related exports. Tourism services rose 255.4 per cent year-on-year.