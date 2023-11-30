Macau hotel sector sees 21.7% rise in full-time employees in Q3

Macau’s hotel sector now has 53,802 workers.

Macau.- The Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) has reported a 21.7 per cent increase in full-time employees in the hotel sector in the third quarter of the year. The number of hotel workers now stands at 53,802.

In September, average local full-time hotel staff earnings were up 5.6 per cent year-on-year to MOP19,640 (US$2,441.5). This growth was attributed to a rise in working hours and a decline in the number of relatively lower-paid workers.

The DSEC noted the heightened demand for manpower as the economy gradually recovers. In the third quarter, job vacancies in the hotel and catering sectors increased by 1,460 and 514, respectively, compared to the same period last year. The job vacancy rate and employee recruitment rate rose by 2.5 and 11 percentage points to 3.4 per cent and 12.8 per cent, respectively.

Earlier this week, the DSEC reported that the number of people employed in Macau’s gaming sector fell 3.1 per cent sequentially to 68,800 between August and October. The overall unemployment rate in Macau stood at 2.4 per cent. People engaged in ‘recreational, cultural, gaming, and other services’ made up 21.7 per cent, while those involved in ‘hotels, restaurants, and similar activities’ comprised 13 per cent.

For the same period, the DSEC reported that gross domestic product (GDP) was up 116.1 per cent year-on-year. The growth was mainly driven by a 781.4 per cent rise in gaming-related exports. Tourism services rose 255.4 per cent year-on-year. Domestic demand experienced a 15.7 per cent increase, while imports of goods and services recorded upticks of 25.7 per cent and 58.2 per cent, respectively. The DSEC highlighted a 61.5 per cent year-on-year rise in private construction investment.