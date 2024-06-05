New Zealand: calls to ban greyhound racing intensify after deaths

Greyhound Racing New Zealand rejects criticism from animal welfare groups.

New Zealand.- Greyhound racing in New Zealand is once again in the spotlight following two deaths in less than a week. The animal rights organisation Save Animals From Exploitation (SAFE) has renewed calls for a nationwide ban. However, Edward Rennell, Greyhound Racing New Zealand (GRNZ) CEO denied industry negligence and said animal welfare was a priority.

In an interview with the TV show AM on Wednesday, he noted a decline in race-day euthanasia rates and efforts to mitigate serious injuries.

Racing minister Winston Peters is set to announce the government’s decision regarding the future of greyhound racing be that maintaining the status quo, implementing stricter regulations, or outright closure of the industry.

Other countries where greyhound racing remains legal are Australia, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the US and Mexico. It is legal in Vietnam, but there are no active tracks. The track in Macau discontinued races in 2018. SAFE has been calling for a ban in New Zealand for some time.