More than 318,000 visit Macau in first five days of CNY

Macau.- Visitor numbers for Chinese New Year have surpassed Macau’s expectations with more than 318,000 arriving between January 21 and 26. The average number was 63,600 per day, an increase of 291.9 per cent over the same period in 2022.

The majority of visitors were from mainland China (182,250, or 57.3 per cent of all arrivals). Visitors from Hong Kong represented 37.1 per cent of visitors at 117,842. Some 90,416 persons arrived in Macau on Tuesday (January 24). That’s the highest daily number of arrivals since early 2020, when the Covid-19 pandemic started.

The Macau Government Tourist Office (MGTO) had expected 40,000 to 50,000 arrivals per day during the holiday, which ends on Sunday, February 5. MGTO director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes said last week that most hotels in Macau were fully booked for the holiday period.