Chinese lottery sales rise in November 2024

China.- The Ministry of Finance has reported that lottery ticket sales were CNY50.54bn (US$7.19bn) last November. That’s a rise of 4.3 per cent in year-on-year terms and 14.29 per cent compared to last October. Welfare Lottery sales were CNY16.8bn (US$2.29bn), down 0.3 per cent year-on-year, while sports lottery sales amounted to CNY35bn (US$4.77bn), up 6.6 per cent.

The sale of lottery numbers reached CNY15.3bn (US$2.09bn), down 6.5 per cent year-on-year; sales of lottery guessing reached CNY24.9bn (US$3.40bn), up 24.1 per cent and instant sales were CNY9.2bn (US$1.25bn), down 12.9 per cent. Keno sales were CNY3.1bn (US$0.42bn), down 7.1 per cent.

Sales of lottery numbers, guessing, instant lottery tickets and Keno lottery tickets accounted for 29.1 per cent, 47.4 per cent, 17.5 per cent and 6 per cent of the total lottery sales respectively. Lottery sales increased in all provinces except Guandong, Henan and other six provinces. Anhui, Jiagsu, Hainan and Shandong saw the largest increases, up CNY3.6bn (US$0.49bn), CNY2.9bn (US$0.40bn), CNY2.6bn (US$0.35bn) and CNY2.5bn (US$0.34bn) respectively.

Cumulatively, Chinese lottery sales for the first eleven months of 2024 were up 7.5 per cent year-on-year at CNY565.9bn (US$77.19bn). Welfare lottery sales totalled CNY188.8bn (US$25.75bn), up 7.5 per cent year-on-year and sports lottery sales CNY377.0bn (US$51.42bn), up 7.9 per cent year-on-year.

Sales of lottery numbers were up 1.5 per cent in year-on-year terms at CNY162.0bn (US$22.10bn). The sales of lottery guessing reached CNY259.0bn (US$35.33bn), up 15.7 per cent year-on-year; the sales of instant lottery amounted to CNY106.0bn (US$14.46bn), down 2.4 per cent; and the sales of Keno lottery reached CNY38bn (US$5.18bn), up 13.3 per cent year-on-year. Sales of lottery numbers, guessing lottery, instant lottery and Keno lottery accounted for 28.7 per cent, 45.8 per cent and 6.7 per cent of the total lottery sales respectively.