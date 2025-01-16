Illegal gambling in the Philippines: 29 arrested in Silang

Those arrested were allegedly linked to an illegal offshore gaming operator in Silang, Cavite.

The Philippines.- The Philippine National Police (PNP) – Criminal Investigation and Detection Group Calabarzon Regional Field Unit – along with the Bureau of Immigration’s (BI) Fugitive Search Unit, the Cavite Police Provincial Office, and the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) have arrested 29 foreign nationals, 23 Chinese nationals and six Myanmar nationals, allegedly linked to offshore gaming activities in a resort in Silang, Cavite.

Officials received information from the owner of Elijosh Resort in Barangay Lalaan 2 who reported unusual activity at the establishment.

Those arrested are currently undergoing booking procedures and will remain in custody at the agency premises while awaiting deportation proceedings.

Philippine LCEs ordered to intensify inspections to phase out offshore gaming operators

In related news, interior secretary Jonvic Remulla ordered local chief executives (LCEs) to strengthen measures to completely eradicate remaining offshore gaming operators in the country.

Remulla issued this instruction following the Bureau of Immigration’s arrest of 400 illegal aliens allegedly linked to offshore gaming operators in a raid in Parañaque City.

He said: “This serves as a warning to all LCEs: fulfil your duties effectively and ensure thorough inspections of all buildings. You will be held accountable if we discover you entering the premises without having reported to us.”

Remulla also mentioned that the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) will request an explanation from the local government unit of Parañaque City regarding the presence of any offshore gaming operator-like companies.

