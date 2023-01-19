MGTO says many Macau hotels are fully booked for the Chinese New Year

According to the tourism bureau, Macau will receive on average 47,000 visitors per day during the Chinese New Year celebrations.

Macau.- Expectations grow in Macau towards the upcoming Chinese New Year holiday after Macao Government Tourism Office director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes said most hotels in Macau are “fully booked” for the holiday period.

While talking to local media, however, Fernandes didn’t disclose specific numbers in terms of hotel room percentages but remarked the MGTO understood from communication with several resort operators, that the number of hotel rooms they can supply to the market had returned to pre-Covid-19 levels.

A week ago, the MGTO said it was expecting 40,000 to 50,000 daily arrivals during the upcoming Chinese New Year holiday, which begins on Sunday, January 22 and ends on Sunday, February 5. In 2019, pre-pandemic, they registered about 170,000 visitors per day during that break.

As of mid-January, a total of 142 hotels and guesthouses in the Macau market have been licenced, providing a total of 46,506 rooms. Of the latter figure, some 44 per cent, or more than 20,500 rooms, are located in 27 licenced five-star hotels, many of which are located in casino resorts, according to the tourism board.

As of Sunday, January 8, most of Macau’s travel restrictions related to the Covid-19 pandemic have ended and Hong Kong ferry services resumed after three years.