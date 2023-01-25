Macau receives 90,416 visitors on third day of Chinese New Year

The holiday period has exceeded expectations.

Macau.- Authorities have reported that Macau received 90,416 tourists on the third day of the Chinese New Year holiday period. That’s around 20,000 more than the amount reported the previous day when the city received 71,672 tourists.

The Macau Government Tourist Office (MGTO) had expected 40,000 to 50,000 arrivals per day during the holiday, which ends on Sunday, February 5.

Ho Iat Seng, Macau’s chief executive, suggested the figure, higher than expected, showed Macau had begun to come out of the epidemic. Macau now expects numbers to continue to rise, mainly from the mainland and Hong Kong.