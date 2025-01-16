Gambling regulation in Australia: VicBet fined for breaching customer care obligations

The online bookmaker was accused of offering and providing a bonus bet to a customer who had previously asked for their betting account to be closed.

Australia.- The Victorian Gambling and Casino Control Commission (VGCCC) has fined online bookmaker VicBet AU$130,000 (US$80,55) after the company admitted to offering and providing an AU$1,800 (US$1,116) bonus bet to a customer after they asked for their betting account to be closed in September 2022.

The company was also accused of repeatedly sending gambling promotional material to a customer after they permanently self-excluded from VicBet in March 2020.

See also: VGCCC took 88 disciplinary actions in 2023-24

VGCCC CEO Annette Kimmitt AM said, “Breaches can have serious consequences, not only in terms of punitive actions against the companies we catch out, but for people whose lives are affected by this behaviour.

“It is an egregious betrayal of trust, for example, to continue to send marketing materials to a person who has self-excluded from a gambling venue or closed a betting account.”

According to the VGCCC, it is an offence for a bookmaker to encourage or offer any credit, voucher reward, or another benefit to induce an account holder to keep an account open after they have requested its closure.

Similarly, sending correspondence or marketing materials to customers who have self-excluded violates the Victorian Bookmakers’ Association Code of Conduct.

Kimmitt said: “On these occasions, VicBet failed to live up to both its legal and social licences to operate, which include minimising the risk of harm to customers.

“Industry must respect the wishes of people who decide to have a break from, or quit, gambling. This means taking all reasonable steps to enforce harm prevention initiatives that customers commit themselves to, such as self-exclusion programs.”

VicBet was allowed to ‘show cause’ as to why disciplinary action should not be taken. Submissions from its legal representative were considered before a determination being made.

See also: Christopher O’Neill appointed as chair of Victorian gambling regulator