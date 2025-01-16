Tourism in Macau: Zhuhai vistor numbers surge after easing of visa measures

Since January 1, residents of Zhuhai are eligible to apply for a one-trip-per-week visa for up to seven days per visit.

Macau.- Lu Ning, a spokesperson for the Chinese National Immigration Administration, has reported over 257,000 trips from Zhuhai, a neighbouring city in Guangdong province, to Macau have been recorded since January 1. That’s an increase of 26.1 per cent in year-on-year terms.

Since the beginning of 2025, residents of Zhuhai are eligible to apply for a one-trip-per-week visa for up to seven days per visit. There is no limit on the number of trips, but each visit will be limited to seven days.

During a press conference held today (January 16), Lu also said that since January 1, 59,000 ‘one trip per week’ visas have been issued to mainland Chinese residents for travel to Macau, along with some 6,000 ‘multiple-entry’ visas.

Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, director of the Macau Government Tourism Office (MGTO), said a week ago that policies to ease visa requirements for residents of Zhuhai and Hengqin are expected to drive growth in visitor numbers, especially during Chinese New Year Golden Week, which this year will last from January 28 to February 4.

34.93 million people visited Macau in 2024. The figure was up 23.6 per cent in year-on-year terms. Mainland Chinese tourists accounted for the majority of arrivals at 24.48 million, a rise of 28.6 per cent year-on-year. The growth was mainly attributed to the expansion of mainland China’s individual travel scheme for Hong Kong and Macau.

Macau’s border crossings recorded a total of approximately 210 million entries and exits throughout the year, up 17.5 per cent year-on-year. Additionally, single-day peak traffic volumes at all Macau border points, as well as at the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge and Hengqin Port, also reached record levels.

Authorities expect visitor arrivals to exceed 36 million this year, driven by the easing of visa policies and the continued recovery of the tourism sector.

