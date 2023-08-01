Marina Bay Sands announces collaboration with Ferrari

The partnership includes the exhibition of a replica of the SF90 at the lobby of Hotel Tower 1.

Singapore.- Marina Bay Sands has entered into a multi-year collaboration with Scuderia Ferrari, the Italian automaker’s Formula 1 team. This partnership aims to offer “a suite of adrenaline-fueled activations and exclusive hotel packages that capture the essence of both iconic brands” around the Singapore Grand Prix Night Race.

As part of the deal, a replica SF90 will be displayed in the lobby of Hotel Tower 1 at Marina Bay Sands from September 11 to 18. The SF90 participated in the Formula 1 World Championship in 2019.

Another highlight of the partnership includes a light-up of Marina Bay Sands’ iconic facade. Three cascading hotel towers and the Sands SkyPark will be bathed in the colouring of Ferrari red during the night race.

Furthermore, the collaboration will see the involvement of Scuderia Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, alongside Frederic Vasseur.

Paul Town, chief operating officer, Marina Bay Sands, said: “We are delighted to unveil our brand partnership with Scuderia Ferrari, the most successful F1 team in history. This collaboration unites two iconic brands centred around our joint pursuit of excellence.

“We look forward to offering thrilling activations that immerse our visitors in the excitement of this remarkable partnership during the upcoming night race in Singapore.”

Paul Gandolfi, head of partnership development – Scuderia Ferrari, added: “We’re delighted to welcome Marina Bay Sands to our family of partners.

“Our two brands, united in luxury, ambition and the pursuit of quality and excellence, look forward to developing meaningful and memorable experiences for our fans and customers starting with the hugely popular Singapore night race.”

A week ago, the casino operator announced the introduction of three new programmes and digital art installations to offer guests “unparalleled opportunities to indulge in the property’s iconic landmarks and cultural richness.”

The company also completed the development of over 850 hotel rooms that are located in Towers 1 and 2 of the complex. The newly configured rooms and suites are part of the US$1bn renovation project the casino operator announced last February.