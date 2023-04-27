Marina Bay Sands launches 850 new hotel rooms

Marina Bay Sands has reached a “critical milestone” in its US$1bn renovation programme.

Singapore.- Marina Bay Sands has announced it has completed the development of over 850 hotel rooms that are located in Towers 1 and 2 of the complex.

The newly configured rooms and suites are part of the US$1bn renovation project the casino operator announced last February. It said they represent “the first wave of exquisitely designed luxury accommodation influenced by Singapore’s multiculturalism.”

They comprise almost two-thirds of the 1,282 rooms that will be refurbished in Towers 1 and 2 of the property. The renovation focuses on ultra-luxe suites, and the number of suites in these two towers to rise from 137 to around 422. The transformation is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.

Paul Town, Marina Bay Sands’ chief operating officer, said, “This extensive design transformation of our iconic Hotel is a leap forward in our commitment to set new benchmarks for ourselves and the industry. And the transformation doesn’t just stop at our new rooms, as this is only the beginning.

“Over the next few years, guests will witness luxury at every corner of our property. From the arrival experience at the Lobby to new concepts on Sands SkyPark, every guest touchpoint is being reviewed and transformed, at a scale unprecedented in our 13 years of operations. We are very excited about what lies ahead as we transform to meet the evolving and elevated expectations of our guests.”

The project is separate from Las Vegas Sands’ commitment to the Singapore government in 2019 to invest S$4.5bn (US$3.3bn) in the expansion of the Marina Bay Sands hotel. Marina Bay Sands reported US$848m in revenue for the first quarter. The resort’s adjusted property EBITDA rose from US$121m to US$394m year-on-year.