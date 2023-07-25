Marina Bay Sands unveils new attractions

Marina Bay Sands has launched three new programmes plus art installations.

Press release.- Marina Bay Sands has announced the introduction of three new programmes and digital art installations to offer guests “unparalleled opportunities to indulge in the property’s iconic landmarks and cultural richness.”

Marina Bay Sands has launched three new programmes: a tour of the Rain Oculus, a Sampan Musical Voyage and Sunset in the Sky. Meanwhile, “Digital Light Canvas” by teamLab at The Shoppes is an interactive art installation with animated LED floor reactions to visitors’ movements.

Marina Bay Sands generated a record US$432m in adjusted property earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) for the three months ending June 30. That’s a 24 per cent increase compared to pre-pandemic figures. Year-on-year adjusted property EBITDA was up 35.4 per cent, reaching US$319m.

Net revenue was up 36.2 per cent in year-on-year terms from US$679m to US$925m. The primary driving force was revenue from casinos, which rose by 29.8 per cent to US$649m.

The casino venue has recently completed the development of over 850 hotel rooms that are located in Towers 1 and 2 of the complex. The newly configured rooms and suites are part of the US$1bn renovation project the casino operator announced last February.