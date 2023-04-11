Marina Bay Sands adds smart hotel features to mobile app

New app features include hotel check-in, room entry and food orders.

Singapore.- Marina Bay Sands has launched new Smart Hotel features to allow guests to check in and out of its hotel via its mobile app, with no need to visit the front desk. Customers can pre-register and complete verification requirements on their phones, and use them as digital keycards to access lifts and rooms.

Guests can also order in-room dining and check their room bill via the app. The hotel plans to add more features, including contactless payment for valet parking and viewing e-tickets to attractions.

Chief operating officer Paul Town said: “Marina Bay Sands has always embraced technology in our constant pursuit to enhance service standards and convenience for our guests.

“Regarded as a breakthrough for a standalone hotel of our scale in Singapore, our new mobile offerings will enable an effortless end-to-end guest experience to create new value for our customers. These innovations will also enable our Team Members to take on higher-value tasks such as rendering more personal service to our guests.”

Guests can log into the mobile app with a membership ID and complete the check-in process by scanning a government-issued identity document, taking a selfie photo to verify their identity and confirming personal details.

