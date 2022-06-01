Macau to ease Covid-19 test requirements from June 2

From June 2, those who want to enter Macau from neighbouring Guangdong province will have to show a Covid-19 negative test issued in the last seven days.

Macau.- Authorities in Macau have announced a relaxation in entry requirements. From midnight June 2, those who want to enter Macau from mainland China’s Guangdong province will be able to do so if they present a negative Covid-19 test issued within the previous seven days.

Until now, Macau’s Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Center has required a test done within 72 hours of travel.

The change is being made due to a drop in the number of Covid-19 cases in neighbouring provinces. It will offer casinos some relief after low numbers in recent weeks. In April, Macau saw its lowest GGR level since September 2020.

Some 606,841 tourists arrived in Macau in April. The figure was up 15.2 per cent when compared to the previous month (526,912 visitors) but down 23.7 per cent against 2021. Mainland China continues to be the only country to have a largely quarantine-free travel bubble with Macau.

Macau evaluates reopening borders to tourists from certain countries

As previously reported by Focus Gaming News, in April Elsie Ao Ieong, Macau’s secretary for social affairs and culture, said authorities were considering reopening borders to visitors from countries that have a close connection with Macau.

Ao Ieong said selected countries could be those where Macau residents have family members, are studying abroad, and where a large number of Macau professionals are required. She said Macau hoped to open soon to arrivals from Portugal, in particular. However, there has been no more news about a reopening of borders so far.