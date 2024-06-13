Macau ranked top gambling destination by Online Betting Guide

The city beat up competitors like Singapore and Las Vegas.

Macau.- Macau has been named the top gambling destination by Online Betting Guide (OLBG), surpassing Asian rival Singapore and US cities like Philadelphia and Las Vegas. In OLBG’s Global Casino Index, Macau achieved a score of 9.32. Philadelphia and Las Vegas followed with scores of 7.24 and 7.2 respectively. Singapore and Manila were ranked 4th and 6th with scores of 6.84 and 6.68.

The index uses the World Casino Directory, AirDNA and Google Keyword Planner to measure various aspects. LBG reported a nearly 50 per cent increase in global searches for local casinos over the past year. Macau was the subject of 363,700 searches in the year, compared to 151,100 and 2,747,000 for Philadelphia and Las Vegas.

Macau’s GGR for 2023 was MOP183.06bn, up 333.8 per cent when compared to 2022.

Macau’s GGR for the first five months of 2024 was MOP$96.06bn (US$11.9bn), up 47.9 per cent year-on-year. GGR for May was MOP20.19bn (US$2.51bn), the city’s best monthly performance since borders reopened after the Covid-19 pandemic in January 2023.