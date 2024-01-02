Focus Gaming News Asia Pacific | East Asia | Finance

Macau GGR up 333.8% in 2023

01/02/24

Gross gaming revenue was US$22.75bn for the full year.

Macau.- The Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau has reported that Macau’s that gross gaming revenue (GGR) for 2023 was MOP183.06bn. That’s a rise of 333.8 per cent when compared to 2022. December’s GGR was up 15.8 per cent month-on-month from MOP16.04bn to MOP18.56bn (US$2.3bn).

The rise was attributed to the end of travel and other Covid-19-related restrictions last January. As Macau’s annual GGR exceeded MOP180bn (US$22.45bn), the six city’s casino operators are to increase their pledged non-gaming investment by 20 per cent. 

This is due to the new 10-year concession contracts signed between casino operators and government from January 2023. The increase in spending will have to be maintained for the period between 2023 and 2032. 

