Macau GGR up 29.7% in May

Gross gaming revenue was the highest since January 2023.

Macau.- The Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau has reported that Macau’s gross gaming revenue (GGR) for May was MOP20.19bn (US$2.51bn). That’s an increase of 8.9 per cent month-on-month and 29.7 per cent when compared to May 2023.

It was the city’s best monthly performance since January 2023, when borders reopened after the Covid-19 pandemic. The figure remains down 22.2 per cent against May 2019.

The rise in revenue was mainly attributed to the Labour Day holiday, a five-day public holiday in Mainland China, which brought 604,395 visitors to Macau.

Cumulatively, Macau’s GGR for the first five months of 2024 was MOP$96.06bn (US$11.9bn), up 47.9 per cent year-on-year.