Macau GGR up 31.6% in October

Macau’s gross gaming revenue came in at MOP3.90bn (US$482.3m).

Macau.- Macau’s GGR was up 31.6 per cent month-on-month in October, from MOP2.96bn (US$366.3m) to MOP3.90bn (US$482.3m). It’s the second month of improvement after Macau’s Covid-related shutdown in July.

GGR was boosted by Golden week, which saw 182,000 visitors arrive in Macau between October 1 and 7, including 163,000 from mainland China. The Macau Government Tourism Office (MGTO) reported an average daily volume of 26,000 visitors in the holiday period, up 32.8 per cent from September’s average.

However, when compared to last year, Macau’s October GGR was down 10.7 per cent from MOP4.37bn (US$544m). Macau’s GGR for the first ten months of 2022 combined stands at MOP35.72bn, down 50.5 per cent year-on-year.

Macau is again on alert due to new cases of Covid-19. On Sunday (October 30), the MGM Cotai integrated resort was sealed off for 48 hours after a casino table croupier tested positive.