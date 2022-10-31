MGM Cotai sealed off due to Covid-19 case

Hotel employees and guests will remain isolated on-site until tomorrow.

Macau.- A positive Covid-19 case at the MGM Cotai integrated resort has led to the venue being sealed off for 48 hours. According to local media, a casino table croupier tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday morning (October 30). All casino staff, hotel staff and guests have been isolated until tomorrow (November 1).

New guests will not be allowed to enter the venue and all commercial activities at casino, hotel and restaurant operations have been paused. All customers who were at the casino for more than 30 minutes between October 27 and 29 now have a yellow health code. They will be required to take a nucleic acid test on days 1, 2, 3, 5 and 7. If all test results are negative, the health code will reset to green.

Health authorities have announced that from Sunday to Tuesday (November 1), everyone in the city will have to take their own Covid-19 test every day and upload the results to the official database.

As of 6pm on Sunday (October 30), those who want to travel between Macau and Zhuhai, in the neighbouring province of Guangdong, must hold a negative nucleic acid test certificate issued within 24 hours.