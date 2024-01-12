India: 50 arrested for alleged illegal gambling

Police made the arrests in central Mumbai.

India.- Police in Mumbai carried out a raid at a Matka gambling den and arrested a total of 50 people who were involved in the illegal activity.

According to The Print, officers received information that an illegal gambling den was operating near a bar in the Bhoiwada area. When police arrived, a few people fled the spot, however, they nabbed two managers, as many cashiers, 16 writers, and 30 customers.

During the raid, police also seized Rs 3.76 lakh and other materials.

Matka is a form of gambling that originated in India and is popular in some other parts of South Asia. It was originally a type of lottery game that involved placing bets on the opening and closing rates of cotton transmitted to the Bombay Cotton Exchange from the New York Cotton Exchange.

Elsewhere, in the Kopri area, police busted an illegal gambling den and arrested a total of 43 people, including the club’s Manager.

According to Times of India, the gambling den is owned by one Babu Nadar and was operational in the locality for a very long time, said a senior police officer.

When police arrived found those arrested playing a Teen Patti game. During the raid, officers seized Rs. 6.43 lakh.