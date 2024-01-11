India: 43 arrested in illegal gambling den raid

According to officers, those arrested were playing a Teen Patti game.

The Thane Police Crime Branch busted an illegal gambling den in Kopri, arresting 43 people and seizing over Rs 6.43 lakh.

India.- Police in India carred out a raid in the Kopri area, busted an illegal gambling den and arrested a total of 43 people, including the club’s Manager.

According to Times of India, the gambling den is owned by one Babu Nadar and was operational in the locality for a very long time, said a senior police officer.

When police arrived found those arrested playing a Teen Patti game. During the raid, officers seized Rs. 6.43 lakh.

The accused have been served notices under relevant sections of the Act, the official said, adding that a case has been registered at the Kopuri police station under various sections of the Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act.

Earlier this week, a special investigation team from the Bengaluru crime branch police dismantled an illicit gambling operation situated in a flat at Park West apartments near Sirsi Circle under the JJ Nagar Police Station jurisdiction.

Police arrested a total of six people during the raid and seized two unreported bags containing Rs. 86.87 Lakhs. Further investigation led to the discovery of Rs. 1.48 lakh on the game table, and an additional Rs. 85.39 lakh within the premises.