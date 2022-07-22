Independent inquiry into SkyCity opens public submissions

South Australia’s Liquor and Gambling regulator has called on industry, stakeholders and the broader community to provide information about SkyCity operations.

Australia.- Authorities in South Australia have requested submissions from industry, stakeholders, and other interested parties regarding the operations of SkyCity Casino. Earlier this month, South Australia’s Liquor and Gambling regulator announced an independent review of Adelaide’s SkyCity casino to analyse if it was still suitable to hold its casino licence.

The Honourable Brian Martin AO QC will lead the state’s investigation and report back to the liquor and gambling commissioner Dini Soulio by February 1 next year. According to a press release, anyone with information relevant to the investigation’s Terms of Reference is asked to make a submission by August 10.

The investigation follows on the heels of public inquiries into first Crown Resorts and most recently the Star Entertainment Group in other states. SkyCity said it would fully cooperate with the review.

SkyCity has also been the subject of a separate investigation by the financial crimes watchdog AUSTRAC into possible serious violations of anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing laws. The enforcement investigation was announced last June but has not yet been completed.