GTI & CWPE Expo to unveil in September

The 15th GTI Expo and the 5th China Water Park and Outdoor Amusement Equipment Expo (CWPE) will be held September 11 – 13.

Press release.- The annual GTI Asia China Expo (short for GTI Expo) will be unveiled in Guangzhou in Golden September to welcome the post-epidemic era. It will seize the new development opportunities, new business opportunities and new future of the entertainment and leisure industry in China and the emerging markets of the Asia-Pacific. GTI Expo will be the best platform for your business expansion!

The 15th GTI Expo and the 5th China Water Park and Outdoor Amusement Equipment Expo (CWPE) will be held at Area A, China Import and Export Fair Pazhou Complex•Guangzhou from September 11 to 13.

The exhibition combines the five core sectors of children’s amusement equipment, video games, AR/VR/MR, large-scale amusement equipment and water park equipment.

At that time, more than 600 exhibitors will work together to bring industry peers new products, new technologies and new services covering the whole field of the amusement industry. It becomes one of the most concerned exhibitions of the industry in the world this year and the bellwether to foresee the future development of the industry.

We GTI Organizing Committee sincerely invites customers from home and abroad to visit GTI Expo. Here, you will enjoy the annual event, get the latest information, exchange with many manufacturers face to face, personally experience the most popular games in the market, and purchase a variety of amusement facilities and components. You will find that it is really worth visiting.