Goa rules out new offshore casinos

Goa has six casinos which operate from vessels on the Mandovi River.

Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant has refuted claims that a jetty was being built for a new casino.

India.- Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant has said that his government will not grant permission for additional offshore casinos. He refuted claims from opposition leader Yuri Alemao that a jetty was being built on the Chapora River to facilitate a casino operation.

He said the jetties were solely for ferrying passengers, urging the opposition not to incite panic among the public.

Earlier this month, it was revealed the state government of Goa is considering amendments to the draft Goa Public Gambling Rules, 2022, with the aim of implementing more stringent regulations on casinos in the state. Authorities believe there is a lack of mechanisms in place to assess the profiles of casino clients and ascertain the legality of their funds.

No mechanisms exist to monitor the amount of money spent by clients at offshore or onshore casinos. The proposed rules would allow the gaming commissioner to issue entry tickets for casinos, replacing the current practice of issuance by casino operators.