Goa considers new rules for monitoring casino operations

The government plans to give more powers to the state’s gaming commissioner.

India.- The state government of Goa is considering amendments to the draft Goa Public Gambling Rules, 2022, with the aim of implementing more stringent regulations on casinos in the state. The proposed changes are anticipated to be notified within the next two months, as confirmed by a senior government official.

According to authorities, there is a lack of mechanisms in place to assess the profiles of casino clients and ascertain the legality of their funds. Additionally, no mechanisms exist to monitor the amount of money spent by clients at offshore or onshore casinos. The proposed rules would allow the gaming commissioner to issue entry tickets for casinos, replacing the current practice of issuance by casino operators.

The state gaming commissioner would maintain records of casino visitors. An official told the Times of India: “Next day, the gaming commissioner will be able to check the inventory to find how many people entered a casino.”

In March 2019, the commissioner of commercial taxes was designated as Goa’s gaming commissioner. However, without a framework of rules, the responsibilities of the role remained undefined.

The new regulations would be the first of their kind for casinos in Goa, granting the gaming commissioner control over games conducted within designated areas and responsibility for maintaining records and documents. While the home department handles casino licensing and annual recurring fees, the gaming commissioner would assume monitoring duties.

