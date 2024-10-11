Gambling in Australia: Queensland gaming revenue up 7.7% in September

Gaming machine gross revenue was AU$305.2m (US$205.94m).

Australia.- DWS Hospitality Specialists has reported that gaming revenue in Queensland in September was up 7.7 per cent in year-on-year terms to AU$305.2m (US$205.94m). The figure was down 10 per cent sequentially from AU$339.3m (US$228.85m). Clubs’ market share remained at 42.7 per cent and hotels’ share at 57.3 per cent.

Metered wins at clubs rose by 7.17 per cent in year-on-year terms, while hotels’ metered wins increased by 8.13 per cent. The majority of local government areas saw an increase in year-on-year terms. Mount Isa had the highest increase at 14.3 per cent, followed by Gladstone (12 per cent). Cairns and Ipswich both increased by 11.3 per cent. In terms of average daily revenue, Logan, Ipswich and Brisbane were the highest performers.

The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) has reported that 30,493 Australians have decided to self-exclude from all licensed online and phone wagering services since BetStop was launched last August.

New South Wales tops the list of jurisdictions with the most registrants at 9,537 followed by Victoria with 8,193 and Queensland with 6,140. Northern Territory is the jurisdiction with least registrants at 496.

According to ACMA, 49 per cent of registrants were under the age of 30, 30 per cent were 31 to 40 and 12 per cent were 41 to 50. Some 39 per cent decided to self-exclude for life while an equal percentage chose to self-exclude from three months to two years.

