Queensland gaming revenue up 13.3% in August

Gaming machine gross revenue was AU$339.3m.

Australia.- DWS Hospitality Specialists has reported that gaming revenue in Queensland was AU$339.3m in August. The figure was up 13.3 per cent year-on-year and 3.8 per cent compared to the previous month. Clubs’ market share rose to 42.7 per cent while hotels’ share declined to 57.3 per cent.

Metered wins at clubs rose by 14.5 per cent in year-on-year terms, while hotels’ metered wins increased by 12.5 per cent. The majority of local government areas saw an increase in metered wins in year-on-year terms. Gladstone had the highest increase at 18 per cent, followed by Ipswich (17.3 per cent) and Fraser Coast (17 per cent). In terms of average daily revenue, Logan, Ipswich, and Brisbane were the top performers.

