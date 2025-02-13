ICONIC21 continues the Chinese New Year celebrations with Lucky Hong Bao

ICONIC 21 adds a dragon-themed game to its growing portfolio of slots.

Press release.- ICONIC21 has continued the Chinese New Year celebrations with the release of Lucky Hong Bao.

This is the provider’s eighth slot game having made its move into the vertical for the first time back in December last year, strengthening its position as an igaming content pioneer.

Lucky Hong Bao is an Asian-themed live slot featuring a majestic Chinese Dragon that brings bonus features and potentially big wins. Bonus features include wild symbols that can land anywhere on the reels to form additional win combinations.

Players will also want to keep their eyes peeled for the scatter symbols. If three land in the base game, they are taken to the free spins bonus with ten free games initially awarded. While the free spins play out, players will want to see additional scatters land – if they do, five more free spins will be awarded. There’s also the option to buy the bonus if players want to indulge themselves with free spins without having to trigger it from the base game.

Lucky Hong Bao offers 20 ways to win, has an RTP of up to 96.11 per cent and a volatility score of 5/5. The max win potential is 1,000x and the max exposure is 250,000x.

All of the provider’s slots are offered in real-money and social casino formats to meet the demand it’s already experiencing from both types of operators for its existing suite of games.

Edvardas Sadovskis, chief product officer at ICONIC21, said: “As our slot portfolio continues to grow, we’re focused on adding as much variety as possible to appeal to players worldwide, and we have done just that with the launch of Lucky Hong Bao.

“This latest release brings together a high RTP, in-demand features and a vibrant Asian-inspired design, launching just in time for Chinese New Year. It’s designed to maximize engagement and deliver strong results for operators during one of the busiest gaming seasons of the year and beyond.”

In addition to its recent slots portfolio, ICONIC21 has a broad lineup of games covering Blackjack, Roulette, Sic Bo, Baccarat, Bet on Teen Patti, Dragon Tiger, Crash Live and more.