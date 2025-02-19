Filipinos leaving to work for scam operators, Bureau of Immigration warns

A spokesperson said scam hubs were being disguised as business process outsourcing companies.

The Philippines.- The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has warned that Filipinos are leaving the country to seek employment with companies similar to offshore gaming operators in other Asian countries. In a briefing, BI spokesperson Dana Sandoval said 118 Filipinos had been hired to work in scam hubs disguised as business process outsourcing (BPO) firms.

Sandoval said: “Many countrymen are being tricked into joining and being part of these scam hubs. We have noticed the trend in Cambodia, Myanmar, Laos. These are some of the countries that our citizens go to, and we noticed they have offshore gaming-like operations but this is not limited to these countries.”

Sandoval said citizens were taking the chance due to attractive offers, including free accommodation and meals, purportedly to work as customer service representatives. But she added that there is often a debt bondage requiring the Filipino workers to pay a release fee of up to PHP500,000 for the cost of their recruitment. Sandoval said some recruiters had already been arrested.

Winston Casio, director and spokesperson for the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC), warned Filipinos not to be lured to overseas job offers with high salaries. He said: “If PAOCC arrests you, together with foreign nationals in scamming hubs, we will file criminal charges against you.”

Source: RTVM.

PAOCC aims to eradicate offshore gaming operators by year-end

PAOCC executive director under secretary Gilbert Cruz said that he expects to eradicate illegal offshore gaming operators by year-end. At the Saturday News Forum in Quezon City, Cruz, said more than a hundred offshore gaming operators remain operating on a small scale after the ban that took effect in January. Cruz said most operators are now doing business from apartments, and condominiums, including from rooms in hotels or resorts.