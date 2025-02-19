1xAffiliates to participate in SiGMA Eurasia

The company will become an exhibition sponsor during the event in Dubai.

Legendary footballer Maxwell will be a special guest at the company’s booth.

Press release.- The 1xAffiliates team will participate in SiGMA Eurasia 2025, one of the largest international forums in the igaming industry. The summit, held from February 23 to 25 in Dubai, UAE, will bring together 14,000 delegates, almost 5,000 affiliates, and over 300 speakers.

1xAffiliates has confirmed its status as an industry leader by becoming the exhibition sponsor and invites guests to visit its booth 90D. The company’s top managers will be happy to share exclusive information about modern marketing solutions, innovative technologies, and unique opportunities for scaling the business with the brand’s affiliate program.

Legendary footballer Maxwell, one of the most titled players in history, will be a special guest at the 1xAffiliates booth. The former Paris Saint-Germain star won an impressive 15 trophies with the French giants, playing a key role in their dominance. With 37 career titles, including a Champions League victory, Maxwell’s legacy is undeniable. The company stated: “Don’t miss this exclusive chance to meet a PSG Legend in person!”

The 1xAffiliates team considers Eurasia an important region and actively develops collaboration with local partners. Participation in the exhibition will be an excellent opportunity to strengthen existing ties and establish new business contacts.

Among the guests of its booth, 1xAffiliates will draw PlayStation 5 game consoles, tickets to Paris Saint-Germain matches with the opportunity to attend training and communicate with the team, the French club’s retro jerseys, and fashionable merchandise. The super prize will be given to the winner by the PSG Legend: Maxwell.

Drawings will be held on February 24 and 25 at 3:00 PM. Additionally, 1xAffiliates has prepared exciting activities for its partners, including the Wheel of Fortune and tasty designer cocktails. The company invites visitors to come to the brand’s booth for fresh ideas, productive networking, and cool gifts.