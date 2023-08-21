Australia launches BetStop self-exclusion register

BetStop will allow people to exclude from all licensed interactive wagering services.

ACMA’s self-exclusion register for online gambling launched today (August 21).

Australia.- The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) has today (August 21) launched BetStop. The nationwide self-exclusion register enables people to voluntarily exclude themselves from all online gambling platforms across every state and territory.

BetStop encompasses all licensed Australian interactive wagering service providers, spanning both online and telephone-based platforms. Providers are prohibited from opening accounts or accepting bets for self-excluded people and from sending them promotional material.

Australians can opt for self-exclusion periods ranging from a minimum of three months to a lifetime via a single free-of-charge registration. Those already enlisted in state or territory self-exclusion registers will not be automatically transferred to the national replacement.

Aagering service providers are mandated to promote the self-exclusion register across their websites, apps, and customer communications. A comprehensive public awareness campaign, managed by the ACMA is also set to raise awareness and visibility.

The government will require wagering service providers to verify a customer’s identity before they can open an account or place a bet. The existing requirement to verify a customer’s identity within 72 hours will be removed. This requirement is expected to be in place by the end of September.