ACMA warns Network Ten for showing gambling ads

The regulator found that four gambling ads were broadcast during prohibited times.

Australia.- The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) has issued a warning to Network Ten (Sydney) for showing gambling ads outside of permitted hours. The regulator found the company had contravened rules by showing gambling ads during a broadcast of the Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix in March 2024.

Gambling ads are not allowed to be streamed during live sports events between 5am and 8.30pm or in the five minutes before and after the event. Carolyn Lidgerwood, authority member, said the rules around gambling advertisements on TV are there to protect the community from gambling-related harms.

She said: “Broadcasters should have strict controls in place to ensure compliance with the restrictions on gambling ads during sporting events. Practice rounds and qualifying rounds for motorsports are subject to the same restrictions on gambling advertising as the main event itself.”

Network 10 said the breach was due to a human error and has agreed to review its processes and add more quality controls. It said it would train its staff to prevent similar issues in the future and would send a written progress report to the ACMA.

In a separate investigation in 2024, the ACMA found that streaming service 10 Play, provided by Network 10, breached online gambling advertising rules during the A-League Women’s Central Coast Mariners v Newcastle Jets match and a Socceroos friendly match against England.

Meanwhile, the ACMA has issued a request for Australian internet service providers (ISPs) to block eight more gambling websites for violations of the Interactive Gambling Act 2001. The sites are JokaRoom, AUDPokies888, Aura Play, Instant Casino, Leon, Rich Papa, UUSpin and Wild Pokies.