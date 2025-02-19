PAGCOR CEO defends Philippines’ Special Class Business Process Outsourcing companies

Alejandro Tengco said SCBPOs were not directly engaged in gaming operations.

The Philippines.- Alejandro H. Tengco, the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR)’s chairman and CEO, has today (February 19) reaffirmed his support for the country’s Special Class Business Process Outsourcing (SCBPOs) companies. During a speech, Tengco said the SCBPOs provide “thousands of quality jobs for Filipinos” and that PAGCOR will continue its advocacy.

He said: “We recognise the immense contribution of the SCBPOs in creating thousands of jobs for our countrymen, and we thank our foreign investors for recognizing the unique talent of our workers who provide excellent outsourced services for them.”

Tengco said SCBPOs are like ordinary BPOs that support business operations but are licensed by PAGCOR because they cater to gaming companies abroad. He said: “The only difference from regular BPOs is that SCBPOs support the operations of legitimate gaming companies overseas, many of which are listed firms, by providing human resource, marketing, graphic design, accounting and other back office work.

“We also make sure that the SCBPOs are not directly engaged in gaming operations such as taking or soliciting bets.”

According to PAGCOR, the SCBPO sector “employs close to 5,000 local workers”. Firms are mandated to hire Filipinos for at least 95 per cent of their workforce.

Tengco added: “This industry has so much potential, and we are fully committed to its growth and capability to generate more employment for our people.”

In November, Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) director Winnie Quidato warned that some companies had disguised themselves as business process outsourcing (BPO) companies to evade the ban on offshore gaming operators.