Philippine authorities raid illegal gambling operation in Pasay City

Some 21 people were arrested in the raid.

The Philippines.- The Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC), Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) and the Bureau of Immigration (BI), has arrested six South Korean nationals and 15 Filipinos allegedly linked to offshore gaming activities in Pasay City.

Officials received information about an alleged online gaming operation targeting Korean nationals from a room located in the basement of Heritage Hotel in Pasay City. According to PAOCC, some of those arrested were also allegedly involved in game fixing and online scamming. Authorities said a case investigation is set for today (February 18).

Those arrested await complaints for violating the Securities Regulation Code, Illegal Gambling in Relation to Republic Act 10175, Money Laundering, and the Anti-Financial Account Scamming Act, among others.

PAOCC’s executive director under secretary Gilbert Cruz has said that he expects to eradicate illegal offshore gaming operators by year-end. At the Saturday News Forum in Quezon City, Cruz, said more than a hundred offshore gaming operators remain operating on a small scale after the ban that took effect in January. Cruz said most operators are now doing business from apartments, and condominiums, including from rooms in hotels or resorts.