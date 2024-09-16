Australian gambling losses reached US$21.52bn in 2022-23, study finds

The largest proportion of losses were on machines.

Australia.- The Queensland Government Statistician’s Office, Queensland Treasury, has shared the 39th edition of its Australian gambling statistics. The report finds that gambling losses in the country rose from AU$25.6bn (US$17.21bn) in the 2018-19 financial year to AU$32bn (US$21.52bn) in 2022-23.

The majority of losses came from gaming machines (AU$15.8bn), casinos (AU$3.6bn) and lotteries (AU$3.1bn). Some AU$9bn was lost from betting on sports and racing. According to the report, the growth in losses was primarily due to gaming, which increased by 19.6 per cent from AU$19.3bn in 2021-22 to AU$23bn in 2022-23. losses from wagering rose by 1.2 per cent from AU$8.9bn in 2021-22 to AU$9bn in 2022-23.

The average national spend per person in 2022-23 amounted to AU$1,555, an increase from AU$1,395 in 2021-22. Australian Capital Territory residents had the highest yearly gambling losses per person at AU$2,763, followed by the Northern Territory (AU$2,130), New South Wales (AU$2,000), Queensland ($1,470), Victoria (AU$1,401), and South Australia (AU$1,227). Western Australia (AU$889), where non-casino poker machines are prohibited, and Tasmania (AU$895) had lower per capita losses.

Martin Thomas, chief executive of the Alliance for Gambling Reform, commented: “Australians lose more to gambling than any other nation in the world because we have a grossly inadequate regulatory regime in which the gambling industry has been allowed to operate virtually unchecked causing devastation to individuals, families and communities.

“The Albanese Government has been sitting on the recommendations of the Murphy Report for more than 14 months now, it is time for action, it is time for political leadership to protect Australians and especially to protect our children who are being groomed to gamble by a ruthless, profit-hungry industry.”

Earlier this month, a report from the Grattan Institute found that Australia still has the highest gambling losses in the world. Entitled A better bet: How Australia should prevent gambling harm, the report finds that the average Australian adult loses AU$1,635 (US$1,099.5) a year. That compares to US$543.65 in the US and US$392.10 in New Zealand.

Prime minister Anthony Albanese’s government continues to debate whether to implement a ban on gambling ads. Over 60 prominent Australians including former prime ministers, MPs, union leaders, sports figures, business professionals, health experts and community advocates have signed an open letter calling for a ban on all gambling ads within three years.

