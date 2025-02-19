Altenar launches Bet Builder Boost to elevate sportsbook offering

The provider adds customisable boosts to drive player engagement and retention.

Press release.- Altenar has expanded its product offering with the launch of Bet Builder Boost, a powerful new feature designed to elevate the Bet Builder experience for both operators and players.

By integrating boosted odds into its Bet Builders, Altenar offers an exciting new betting option that enhances the user experience, particularly for pre-live markets. It also enables operators to increase player retention without sacrificing margins.

The introduction of Bet Builder Boost builds on the success of Altenar’s upgraded Boosted Odds tool, which was rolled out in 2024 and has already seen significant adoption among operators and end users. This tool is a key driver of the provider’s sportsbook product offering.

Operators have the same range of options available with the Bet Builder Boost as they have with the Boosted Odds tool, including three different boost levels, a Bet of the Day feature and limited-time elements.

Bet Builder Boost offers a flexible tool to create bespoke promotions for players and capture a broader audience. Operators can customise boosts for individual events, providing greater flexibility and allowing for tailored promotional strategies that cater to market-specific needs.

Dinos Doxiadis, director of product (Sportsbook and Data) at Altenar, said: “With Bet Builder Boost, we’re giving operators a way to excite their player base and offer an enhanced experience that drives engagement.”

Then, he added: “It’s an important tool for differentiating themselves in an increasingly competitive market. By introducing boosted odds in this way, we help operators build more personalised and attractive offerings while maintaining control over their sportsbook profitability.”